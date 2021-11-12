Hucknall public asked to help police solve crimes including criminal damage and vehicle theft

Incidents include theft of motor vehicles and criminal damage.

On Thursday, November 4 between 5.10pm and 5.30pm, a moped was stolen from the car park at the Tesco store on Ashgate Road in Hucknall.

Two males were seen messing about with the vehicle at about this time.

Police are appealing for the public's help on a number of crimes

Between 5.15pm and 6.15pm on Wednesday, November 10, a secured Rockrider 720 mountain bike, coloured grey with green spots was stolen at Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road.

At some time between 7am on Tuesday, November 2 and 1.15pm on Thursday, November 4, the back door window of a house was smashed in Brickyard Drive in Hucknall.At 10.55pm on Friday, November 5 at a commercial property on Watnall Road in Hucknall, a man was caught on CCTV tampering with some yard gates and inserting something into the lock.

And between on Tuesday, November 9 on Lime Tree Road in Hucknall, a grey Ford Mondeo Zetec had paintwork scratched to the front nearside.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information relating to any of these criminal incidents to come forward.

Did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents, do you know who the person or persons responsible are, had you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of help?If so, please contact the Ashfield policing team by e-mail at [email protected]