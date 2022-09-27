Between Thursday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 14, a shop on Chapel Street was targeted by vandals.

The padlock and roller shutter to the shop was broken and two windows were also smashed.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in the town.

Between 12.20pm and 12.30pm on Friday, September 16, a grey and black1000cc BMW motorbike along with a helmet and body armour was stolen from a secure area on a building site on Watnall Road.

At 1.07pm on Wednesday, September 14, a parcel left by a courier behind an iron gate at a property on Park Drive was stolen four minutes later by a thief who looked to be equipped as a litter picker in a hi-viz jacket.

At around 12.35am on Sunday, September 18, a black pushbike was stolen from outside the Half Moon pub on South Street by a white male, around 5ft 9in tall, wearing a black baseball cap, white and grey zip top and blue jeans, who made off down High Street towards Watnall Road.

At 4.14am on Friday, September 16, a bedroom window was smashed by a stone at a house on Annesley Road.

At around 6.10pm on Saturday, September 17, the outer pane of an upstairs window was holed by an unknown object at a property on St Mary’s Way.

At 3.07am on Sunday, September 18, four people were reported playing football on the area in front of Gregg’s on High Street and kicking the ball against shop windows.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents, or with any CCTV footage that may be of help, should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]

