Hucknall shoplifter’s three-month campaign of violent threats against family friend

Kieran McGurk fell out with the woman after he kept money she gave him to buy shopping and mounted a campaign of harassment and violent threats between July and September, said prosecutor Sinjin Bulbring.

As she was walking her dog, McGurk, aged 30, told her: “I’m going to get that dog and wrap him around the estate.”

On another occasion he threatened: “Don’t look at me or I will smack your f****** face in.”

Kieran McGurk. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police).

She was on the balcony of her flat when McGurk threw a canister which exploded near her bedroom window on September 6.

The next day he tried to kick her front door in and threatened to kill her, before shouting more death threats.

“I am going to get you and I am going to smash you head all over the f****** pavement,” he shouted.

“Although she laughed at him, in truth she felt very threatened and felt he would make good on his threats,” Mr Bulbring added.

Nottingham Crown Court.

In a statement, she said the harassment made her change her habits and feel like a prisoner in her own home. She needed medication to cope with the anxiety he caused.

Nottingham Crown Court heard McGurk also stole more than £800 of goods, across 13 thefts, from stores in Hucknall and Bulwell, including £310 of Lego from Tesco and £65 chocolate from Iceland. He has 21 previous convictions for 40 offences between 2005-2022, including theft, burglary and handling stolen goods.

McGurk, of Windmill Grove, Hucknall, admitted the thefts at the first opportunity at Nottingham Magistrates Court, and pleaded guilty to harassment with fear of violence on the day of a trial.

Bianca Brasoveanu, mitigating, said he wished to apologise to his victim and is supported by his family.

On Wednesday, Judge Michael Watson told him: “When you were asked to stop by your sister you were vile to her. Despite this, you still have the support of your family.

“You have recognised you have difficulties and you need to overcome them before you are released back in to the community.”