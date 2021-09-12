Hucknall speeders nabbed during police 'fatal 4' operation

The Hucknall neighbourhood police team were in the town last week, checking for motorists who were speeding, wearing no seatbelts, using mobile phones while driving and drink or drug-driving.

Five speeding tickets were handed out with two of them being for drivers doing 38mph in a 30mph area.

On their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “This is five speedy drivers too many, especially around school times. Please slow down.”