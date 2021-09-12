Hucknall speeders nabbed during police 'fatal 4' operation

Five Hucknall drivers in too much of a hurry were caught by Ashfield Police during a ‘fatal 4’ operation

By John Smith
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 4:37 pm

The Hucknall neighbourhood police team were in the town last week, checking for motorists who were speeding, wearing no seatbelts, using mobile phones while driving and drink or drug-driving.

Five speeding tickets were handed out with two of them being for drivers doing 38mph in a 30mph area.

On their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “This is five speedy drivers too many, especially around school times. Please slow down.”

Police caught five speeding drivers during their Hucknall operation. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police