Hucknall thief stole 85-year-old man's treasured retirement gift from garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Worton was on bail for shoplifting when he took the bench from an address in Hucknall on August 26, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

The wooden bench was of “particular sentimental value” as it was gifted to him when he retired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, he said: "I was a pigeon fancier. The school knew this and they gave it to me so I could sit on it in my allotment and watch the birds."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Worton, aged 30, also stole £30 of baby formula from Bestwood Store, on July 23, and a £179 jet-washer from B&Q on Riverside Park, on August 13.

He returned the same day and tried to steal another jet-washer but dropped the box and ran off when staff shouted at him. And on August 30 he stole £20 of Nutella from the Co-Op on Emperor's Way, Hucknall.

Mansfield magistrates heard he has nine previous convictions for 12 offences and was last in trouble in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is currently on remand at HMP Leicester awaiting sentence at the crown court for a robbery he committed in January.

Katie Millet, mitigating, said: "These offences are undfortunate as he had stayed away from the court for a substantial period of time.

"The robbery is going to attract quite a substantial custodial sentence.

“He had been a drug user for seven months before he was arrested. The loss of grandfather made him relapse into heroin and cocaine abuse and he buried his head in the sand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was trying to gain help for his addiction. Since being in custody he has taken full use of the support available.

"He is proud of the positive steps he has made. He is medicated for depression and anxiety. He is remorseful he caused signficant emotional harm. He showed police where he had hidden the bench."

Worton, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, admitted five thefts when he appeared at Nottingham Magistates Court, on September 27.