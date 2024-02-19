Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to an address in Park Lane shortly after 3am on Saturday, February 17 after reports a van had been set alight on a driveway.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service also attended to tackle the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews tackling the van blaze on Park Drive in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

A police spokesperson said: “Officers responded (to the incident) and, after searching the area, they arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of arson and theft from a motor vehicle.

“He was subsequently released on conditional bail while police continue with their inquiries.