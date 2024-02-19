Hucknall van fire: Man arrested on suspsicion of arson
Officers were called to an address in Park Lane shortly after 3am on Saturday, February 17 after reports a van had been set alight on a driveway.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service also attended to tackle the fire.
No injuries were reported.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers responded (to the incident) and, after searching the area, they arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of arson and theft from a motor vehicle.
“He was subsequently released on conditional bail while police continue with their inquiries.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have recorded CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell camera footage that could assist their investigation to call 101, quoting incident number 83 of 17 February 2024, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.