Hucknall woman groped ambulance worker's genitals after calling 999 'for a present'

Julia Hinde stroked the man's inner thigh as she lay on her living room floor in the early hours of July 8, 2020, Nottingham Magistrates Court was told during her trial.

Hinde, aged 57, was laughing and partially clothed when two ambulance technicians arrived, but kept her eyes shut and wouldn't answer their questions. She was warned her behaviour was inappropriate, and went upstairs to get dressed.

As the first technician checked to see if there was evidence of an overdose in the kitchen, Hinde slapped his backside and cupped his testicles.

Hinde pleaded not guilty at Nottingham Magistrates' Court

After the assault, she followed them outside and climbed into the back of the ambulance, where she looked through drawers and rolled about on the stretcher.

Evidence was heard from the victim of the assault and his colleague. Hinde previously made several 999 calls for which she received a fine.

The court was played a ten-minute recording of a 999 call Hinde made earlier that night, in which she asked the call-handler to bring her a present. She said: "Just so you know, if I can't eat it, smoke it, drink it or f*** it..."

Hinde, of Levertons Place, who pleaded not guilty, told magistrates: "I would not have groped a man's genitals or anything else."

Prosecutor Emma Cornell asked her: "You misjudged the situation and were being cheeky that night, weren't you?"

When giving evidence, Hinde, admitted taking cannabis and drinking most of a bottle of Bacardi on the day of the offence.

She told the court she didn't know whether it was a dream, or not, and thought she might have patted someone's knee.

"I can't remember anything else after that," she said.

The victim of the assault said he was left feeling "extremely vulnerable and angry."

Magistrates heard the case had been listed in court eight times before.

On Thursday (March 3), Hinde was found guilty of sexual assault, and the chairman said her account of the incident was "confused and inconsistent."

He said the ambulance crew were responding to her 999 call, and the fire brigade had to be called so they could gain access.