Hucknall woman kicked reveller in the eye who was on ground outside a pub
A Hucknall woman who kicked a reveller in the eye as she lay on the ground outside a pub has been sent to the crown court to be sentenced.
Teleah England was with a group of people on South Street, in the early hours of July 10 last year, when another woman approached them and swung her handbag.
Prosecutor Nicole Baughan said another member of the group took the woman to the floor where she continued to kick out.
England then kicked her in the eye.
"Medical evidence suggests she may have a lasting scar on her eyelid - but her vision is unaffected," she said.
The court heard England, aged 20, has no previous convictions, but the offence was too serious to be heard by magistrates.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, asked for a pre-sentence report.
England, of Montague Road, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
She was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on May 16.