Hucknall woman knocked victim unconscious with one blow and bragged about it afterwards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hucknall woman who knocked a pub-goer unconscious with a single blow, leaving her with serious long-term medical issues, later bragged about the attack, a court has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leanne Woodward punched the woman "hard in the face" outside the Plough and Harrow pub, on the High Street, on May 26 last year, said Lucky Thandi, prosecuting.

Her victim banged her head on the ground and Woodward walked back into the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Text messages sent afterwards suggested she was "bragging about her ability to inflict harm.”

The Plough & Harrow, High Street, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.)

Her victim suffered fractures to her skull and eye socket, as well as bruising and bleeding to the front right side of her brain.

In a statement, she said she had been enjoying the Bank holiday weekend in a family pub with her mum, sister and stepfather when Woodward attacked her.

She was hospitalised for three days and needed “multiple follow up appointments.” She suffers from numbness, headaches and panic attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was left with no smell or taste, which is causing depression, and has trouble breathing and sleeping.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the woman's injuries, and the effects of the medication she is on, have impacted her career and her family life. She is no longer eligible for life insurance and lives in constant fear of blood clots.

“I am lucky to be alive but that one act could have killed me,” she said in a statement. “I am a single mum who works full time and this has had a horrible impact on my life. I struggle to be on my own. I haven't been out of my home alone or in a social setting since."

Woodward had to be taken from the dock to be sick while CCTV footage of the incident was played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said Woodward, who has no previous convictions, offered no excuses for her behaviour and was remorseful.

He said the council window fitter believed her partner, who had recently undergone surgery for breast cancer, had been attacked and she "may have acted on misinformation".

Woodward, 35, of Woodstock Road, Hucknall, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm at a previous hearing.

On Tuesday, she received two years, suspended for 24 months, with 20 rehabilitation days, mental health treatment and 100 days of unpaid work. She must pay £3,500 compensation.