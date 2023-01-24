Hucknall woman nearly three times over limit after accident on Ogle Street

Sarah Healey's Kia Rio was involved in a minor accident on Ogle Street, at 5.15pm, on December 20 last year.

A test revealed she had 101 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said Healey, a radiographer, is of previous good character.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

"She accepts she has become dependent on alcohol," Ms Thorpe said. "She had her first counselling session last week and is working with Change Grow Live."

Healey, 48, of Hazel Meadows, admitted drink-driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

She received a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. She must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

She was banned for 26 months. A rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed before July 2024.