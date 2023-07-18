Hucknall woman scarred reveller's face for life with glass in ‘silly’ toilet argument

Sabrina Needham confronted her victim "aggressively" when she came out of the ladies with two friends, in Sasha's Bar, Front Street, Arnold, on March 29, at 11.40pm, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard.

Gregor Purcell, prosecuting, said Needham's victim received two wounds – five centimetres and 2cm long – to the bridge of her nose and under her left eye.

The cuts were glued shut at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, where she was also treated for a ripped-off fingernail, five hours later,

Nottingham Crown Court.

CCTV showed Needham jostling and pushing the woman then throwing her drink into her face and the glass shattered on the floor.

She snatched up an empty tumbler from the bar and threw it into the woman's face.

In a statement, the victim, a social worker who works with victims of domestic violence, said she had suffered “significant psychological harm” and probable permanent scarring.

“I have lost so much confidence I get paranoid about people looking at the scar,” she said.

She said she still suffers from migraines and struggles to trust anyone which has impacted her social life and put “a massive strain” on her relationship.

Needham, aged 28, of Walk Mill Drive, Hucknall, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Her barrister said: “It was a moment of madness in a drink-fuelled situation. She has had many months to contemplate the prospect of an immediate custodial sentence.”

Pointing to numerous positive testimonials, he said Needham wrote a letter of apology and returned to the police station the next day after giving a no-comment interview.

She has accepted she has a drink problem, he said, and has undertaken a drink awareness course. She has been receiving counselling for depression caused by this “desperately out-of-character behaviour”.

“(Her victim) was very close to being seriously injured, but it was not as serious as it could have been,” her barrister said.