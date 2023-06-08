News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’

Hucknall woman will learn if she faces jail for assaulting police next month

A Hucknall woman who assaulted five police officers after her arrest for drunk and disorderly behaviour must wait until next month to learn if she is going to prison.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 08:16 BST

Joy Darlow, aged 49, of Kenbrook Road, admitted assaulting the officers at Radford custody suite, on March 24, in breach of a suspended sentence for a similar offence.

"She is now finally at a stage in her life where she is starting to address her alcohol dependency and wants to be admitted to a rehab centre," her barrister said.

Nottingham Crown Court heard alcohol triggers “low moods and erratic behaviour”, but she is currently engaging with a substance abuse charity and reducing her intake.

Nottingham Crown CourtNottingham Crown Court
Nottingham Crown Court
Most Popular

The barrister said Darlow was “ashamed” after seeing CCTV of the incident.

"This is the final straw for her,” she said. “It has made her see how much she needs to change.

“She called the police because she needed help, but it was the alcohol which drove her to commit those offences. She has a complex history.”

Read More
Plans for 100 homes on Hucknall’s Misk Hills could be turned down over threat to...

Judge Julie Warburton adjourned the case for probation reports before sentencing her on July 20.

“I see you have been visibly distressed,” she told Darlow. “I can appreciate seeing that footage when sober must have been quite shocking.

“That said, you have admitted serious offences and they would normally lead to a custodial sentence.”

She told Darlow a probation report will benefit the court when it comes to sentencing but warned “it was not a promise of false hope”.

“In the meantime I very much hope you can get the help you need,” he said.