Hucknall woman will learn if she faces jail for assaulting police next month

Joy Darlow, aged 49, of Kenbrook Road, admitted assaulting the officers at Radford custody suite, on March 24, in breach of a suspended sentence for a similar offence.

"She is now finally at a stage in her life where she is starting to address her alcohol dependency and wants to be admitted to a rehab centre," her barrister said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottingham Crown Court heard alcohol triggers “low moods and erratic behaviour”, but she is currently engaging with a substance abuse charity and reducing her intake.

Nottingham Crown Court

The barrister said Darlow was “ashamed” after seeing CCTV of the incident.

"This is the final straw for her,” she said. “It has made her see how much she needs to change.

“She called the police because she needed help, but it was the alcohol which drove her to commit those offences. She has a complex history.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Julie Warburton adjourned the case for probation reports before sentencing her on July 20.

“I see you have been visibly distressed,” she told Darlow. “I can appreciate seeing that footage when sober must have been quite shocking.

“That said, you have admitted serious offences and they would normally lead to a custodial sentence.”

She told Darlow a probation report will benefit the court when it comes to sentencing but warned “it was not a promise of false hope”.

Advertisement

Advertisement