Hucknall: Women urged to be on alert after 'teen flasher' incident at beauty spot

A warning has gone out on social media urging women to be careful after a flasher incident at Bestwood Park.

By John Smith
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:43 pm

The Facebook post said a woman had been walking by Mill Lake in the park at around 7pm earlier this week when she was approached by a youth on a push bike who exposed himself and then asked her to perform a sexual act on him.

The post ended by asking all women to ‘please stay safe’.

The Dispatch has contacted the police about the incident.

A woman was flashed by a youth as she walked by Mill Lakes at Bestwood Park

