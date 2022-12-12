The incident happened at 6.45pm on Thursday, December 1, when six youths were seen on the roof and were throwing bits of roofing material on to the pavement below.

Police are also appealing for help with a number of other incidents of anti-social behaviour, theft and criminal damage.

Advertisement

At around 12.30pm on Friday, December 2, a bag that was on a bench near the Poundland shop on High Street in Hucknall, was stolen and a bank card that in the bag was used once before being cancelled.

Police are appealing for the public's help

At 5pm on Friday, December 2, a group of teenagers were throwing stones and causing damage to cars parked in the car park at Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road.

Sometime since September, two windows have been smashed at a house in Story Gardens, Hucknall , one at the front and the other at the rear.

Advertisement

Overnight, between December 6 and 7, internet and phone cables were damaged to three commercial properties on Watnall Road, Hucknall.

Advertisement

At 9.50am on Thursday, December 1, a male in his early 20s, dressed in black and not wearing a helmet, was riding a blue off-road motorbike over the playing field on Byron Road, Annesley and churning up the football pitch. This is a regular occurrence in this area.

At 7pm on Tuesday, December 6, a male of mixed race attempted to enter a silver Ford Transit van parked at the Health Centre on Curtis Street in Hucknall, but made off when caught by the van owner.

Advertisement

Sometime before 5.30pm on Thursday, December 1, the number plates were stolen from a blue Hyundai i10 parked on Bamkin Close, Hucknall .

Around 8pm on Wednesday, December 7, a catalytic converter was stolen from a grey Lexus CT200 on Bestwood Road, Hucknall.

Advertisement

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity or CCTV footage that may be of help, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]