Huge Hucknall fire at Wigwam Lane not believed to be suspicious following investigation

A spate of further fires, including three on the same Wigwam Lane site and two more in Bestwood Village, that all occurred since the inferno, are being treated as arson

But they are not thought to be linked to the huge weekend blaze and within the statement on the police website announcing the suspected arson incidents, it was confirmed the large inferno on Wigwam Lane was not thought to be suspicious.

The statement said: “The incidents are not thought to be linked to a large fire at a construction haulage yard in Wigwam Lane on Sunday, November 14, which is not believed to be suspicious, following an investigation.”

The huge fire at Wigwam Lane was not to be suspicious following an investigation. Photo: Paul Atherley

The Dispatch contacted Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue to confirm this and was told that the fact a statement saying it was no suspicious had been released into the public domain, confirmed the investigation had ruled that was the case.

At its height, more than 70 firefighters from crews throughout Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling the blaze which created a huge black cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles around.

Initially, three crews Hucknall, Stockhill and Arnold were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

These were later joined by crews from Ilkeston, Newark, Ashfield and Blidworth, along with command support from Mansfield, a water carrier from Clay Cross and welfare unit from Belper.