Huge Hucknall fire at Wigwam Lane not believed to be suspicious following investigation
The huge fire that happened at industrial site on Wigwam Lane in Hucknall is not thought to have been suspicious, an investigation has concluded.
A spate of further fires, including three on the same Wigwam Lane site and two more in Bestwood Village, that all occurred since the inferno, are being treated as arson
But they are not thought to be linked to the huge weekend blaze and within the statement on the police website announcing the suspected arson incidents, it was confirmed the large inferno on Wigwam Lane was not thought to be suspicious.
The statement said: “The incidents are not thought to be linked to a large fire at a construction haulage yard in Wigwam Lane on Sunday, November 14, which is not believed to be suspicious, following an investigation.”
The Dispatch contacted Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue to confirm this and was told that the fact a statement saying it was no suspicious had been released into the public domain, confirmed the investigation had ruled that was the case.
At its height, more than 70 firefighters from crews throughout Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling the blaze which created a huge black cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles around.
Initially, three crews Hucknall, Stockhill and Arnold were dispatched to tackle the blaze.
These were later joined by crews from Ilkeston, Newark, Ashfield and Blidworth, along with command support from Mansfield, a water carrier from Clay Cross and welfare unit from Belper.
Later on, crews from Collingham, Tuxford and Edwinstowe were also drafted in.