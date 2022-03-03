In Pictures: Police seize string of cars and vans across Hucknall and Ashfield

4. No insurance or licence

The team said: "This is how the conversation has just gone with the driver of this vehicle... 'You've been stopped because we believe you have no insurance on your vehicle. Do you have insurance?' 'No. I thought i'd risk it.' 'Do you have a full driving licence?' 'No, I thought I'd risk that aswell.''Driver has been issued with a ticket and vehicle seized."

Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police