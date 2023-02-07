Jail for Bulwell man who carried flick-knife while battling police officer

Adam Aldred lashed out with both hands handcuffed and grabbed the officer's radio earpiece, briefly preventing him from calling for back-up as they struggled, said Danielle St Clair, prosecuting.

Police were arresting him on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, at the Shell garage in Awsworth, but he refused to get into the police car, at 5.45pm on November 23 last year.

A black flick-knife was found in his pocket and Nottingham Crown Court was told he has a ‘significant previous history’, dating back to 1994, for violence, weapons and drug offences.

Nottingham Crown Court

The new offences put him in breach of a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months, for carrying a stun gun, imposed in February last year.

Aldred, who represented himself, said: "(The CCTV footage) does look a lot worse than the actual situation was. It was more an immediate reaction. It was pointless and futile.

"I was in handcuffs at the time. I wasn't going anywhere. I had a blow-out and went to a garage to see if they sold tyres. I admit I shouldn't have been driving.

“The only reason I had the knife was because I took it from some youngsters about 15 minutes before. I told the officers I had a knife on me.

“I spent nearly 20 years of my life in prison. I used to be involved in drugs.

"When I got out in 2017, I already made a decision I would change my life around or die in prison.

“I have married and settled down. I have worked every day since I got out.

“I can see the seriousness. Please take that into account when sentencing today. I am sorry for this whole situation.”

On Tuesday, Judge Steven Coupland jailed him for nine months, reducing the sentence to reflect the progress he has made.

“It's to your credit that since 2017 you have made efforts to change,” he said. “For many years you didn't have a great deal to lose by going to prison. You do now.”

