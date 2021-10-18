Jail for Dispatch district man who threatening to throw acid in woman's face after attack in her own home

Ricky Pritchard was jailed for ten months

Ricky Pritchard, 38, pictured, of Bulwell, entered the victim’s home in Ollerton, at 4pm on August 15, refusing to leave before assaulting her several times.

A day later he returned to the same address where he made the acid threat. Pritchard, of Ravensworth Road, again refused to leave and grabbed his victim around the neck before slapping her across the face.

In an attempt to stop the woman from calling the police he then took her mobile phone and grabbed the keys to her car, leaving her to run to her neighbour and ask them to call the police.

Prichard was later found in his car by police 20 miles away in Bulwell, where he was driving whilst disqualified and also under the influence of alcohol.

He later admitted to two counts of harassment, taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and drink driving.

He was also found guilty of assault by Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, where he was jailed on October 8 for ten months.

Insp Daniel Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a scary incident for the victim to have been subjected to in her own home.

“We worked hard to track down Pritchard and bring charges against him.