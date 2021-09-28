Jail for Nottinghamshire rapist who targeted woman as she slept

Angelo Agorini, 57, targeted his victim when staying at her Nottinghamshire home after a night out.

It had been agreed that Agorini, who was known to his victim, would sleep on her sofa, but she woke up to find him in her bed.

Agorini, left when he was ordered out of the house after the incident on 30 September 2017. He was arrested a week later after the victim came forward to report what had happened to the police.

Angelo Agorini

When he was interviewed by detectives, Agorini said he had been in a relationship with the victim and claimed to have had consensual sex with her.

A jury at Nottingham Crown Court, however, disagreed and found him guilty of rape after a trial in August.

Appearing at the same court for sentence on Friday (24 September) he was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Agorini, of Main Street, Laneham, was also added to the sexual offenders' register for life.

Detective Constable Helen Sanders, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Agorini’s actions on that evening were despicable. He was trusted by his victim to spend a night in her home and repaid that trust by forcing himself on her as she slept.

“Unsurprisingly this incident has had a very considerable impact on the victim, who has shown enormous courage in coming forward to report what happened and considerable patience in coping with numerous delays to the trial. I would like to commend her for her actions throughout this case and hope that his sentence offers at least some comfort for what happened.

“Deciding to report a sexual assault or sexual abuse is very personal and can be a difficult choice. It should be based on your needs alone, not the needs of other people. The right decision is whatever feels best for you and no one else should make the decision for you.

“There are many different ways you can report a sexual violence offence to the Police.

“We understand it can be difficult. You might not be completely sure what happened or how to talk about it.