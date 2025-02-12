Jail for prolific Hucknall thief who went on £1,200 shoplifting spree

A prolific Hucknall thief has been jailed after flouting a court order and going on a £1,200 shoplifting spree to fund his drug addiction, magistrates have heard.

Justin Lamb stole £100 of meat from the Co-Op in Calverton, £414 of booze from Oak Tree Tesco in Mansfield, and £469 of chocolate, protein bars and burgers from the Co-Op in Selston, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

He also took £125 of alcohol from Morrisons, £28 of crisps from Peppers and £120 of body wash from Home Bargains, all in Hucknall.

The 13 thefts took place between October 18 last year and January 4.

The court heard he has 25 previous convictions for 77 offences and he is now in breach of a 21-week prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months, on November 6, for ten shop thefts.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "Mr Lamb has accepted the reality of his situation and wants to get what credit he can for his guilty plea."

He said Lamb initially withheld his plea, "quite properly," because there was no CCTV evidence.

"He is in the grip of addictions to alcohol and crack cocaine," he said.

"He can't shake it. He hasn't threatened violence or confronted anyone."

Lamb, aged 28, of Magnolia Grove, Hucknall, admitted all 13 shop thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday, after initally denying them.

The magistrates activated the suspended sentence of 21 weeks and added 24 weeks for the new offences.

Lamb was ordered to pay half of the total sum he stole – £628 – which will be added to the £3,428 he already owes the court.