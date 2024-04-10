Jail for volatile man who threatened to wipe out partner’s family in Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Whyatt lost his temper while his partner was driving and began punching the dashboard before pulling the handbrake causing her blue Hyundai to spin out of control and mount the kerb, on February 7.

Lucky Thandi, prosecuting, said Whyatt, aged 41, jabbed his partner in the chest with his index finger in the car park of Tesco on Ashgate Road, then took a jerry can from the boot and poured fuel into the car.

Shouting at his partner and her father, he said: “I will burn you all and wipe the lot of you out. I will take out the whole bloodline.”

Nottingham Crown Court.

He waved a Stanley knife around and threatened to cut his own throat before heading out of the car park.

Earlier the same day Whyatt damaged communal doors at flats in Radford and warned a support worker it was none of their business.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 23 previous convictions for 62 offences including, affray, criminal damage, common assault and threats to kill, and he has breached court orders six times.

His defence barrister said Whyatt had been drinking heavily and taking cocaine for three days after losing his job installing solar panels.

"He only remembers snippets of the offending. He feels utterly wretched for behaving so terribly towards a woman he dearly loves.”

He said Whyatt had suffered from a very difficult childhood and takes medication for depression, but “accepts there is a limit to how many times he can make the same excuses.”

He said Whyatt handed himself into Mansfield police station a week later.

"He has been sober and sensible in prison,” he said. “He sincerely intends not to let his partner down again.”

Whyatt, of Tyburn Close, Nottingham, admitted affray, possessing a blade, and criminal damage when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on February 14.