Jail warning for Hucknall takeaway owner after slapping wife for mixing up an order

Nottingham Magistrates Court

Yi Wang immediately said "I hit her," when police were called to Star Palace, on Watnall Road, on October 29, last year, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Kendall Newbold, mitigating, said Wang, of previous good character, owns the takeaway with his wife.

"It was a busy Friday night and unfortunately his wife got an order wrong which led to customers complaining," she said. "He is remorseful for his actions."

She said bail conditions have since been lifted and they are back together, adding: "They have every intention of carrying on the relationship.”

Wang, aged 47, of Watnall Road, Hucknall, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District Judge Sunil Khanna told him his wife’s mistake “did not in any way justify the assault,” and what happened was “totally unacceptable.”

"I do bear in mind you are a man of previous good character and you admitted what you had done immediately,” he said.

"For those reasons I can deal with you leniently this afternoon."

Imposing a 12-month conditional discharge, the judge warned Wang any further violence against his wife “will be dealt with very seriously and you could find yourself going to prison.”

"So you must make sure you do not repeat this sort of behaviour."

