A Bulwell man who left his ex-partner for dead after knocking her unconscious by brutally slamming her head into a door has been locked up, a court has heard.

Jordan Wood grabbed the woman’s hair and swung her to the floor in a row over money and his drug abuse, but her attempts to defend herself only made him angrier, said prosecutor Denney Lau.

He smacked her head on the floor multiple times, pulled her into the living room and banged her head against a door until she lost consciousness before leaving the address.

She was left in ‘an extreme amount of pain’, with a ‘massive lump’ on her head and felt sick for three days afterwards.

Nottingham Crown Court

Mr Lau said: “This was the first time she thought he was genuinely going to kill her.

The pair reconciled but an argument five months later saw Wood, 28, wind her dressing gown around her neck so she struggled to breathe and kneel on her chest.

Despite her pleas he didn't stop and only let go when she twisted his thigh.

Wood attacked her again using her own dressing gown by swinging her to the floor, banging her elbow, and sitting on her chest with his knees in her neck.

He also assaulted her again and breached a breach domestic violence protection order within a week of it being made.

His victim suffered, sleeplessness, and flashbacks, and said her family ‘worried about him getting out and coming to get me’.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has five previous convictions for eight offences, including assaults on his mother in 2023.

Wood, of Spruce Gardens, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at previous hearings.

Steven Gosnell, mitigating, said he didn’t dispute what happened but couldn’t remember the details after ‘blacking out’.

He said Wood, who has served seven months on remand, suffers from a complex post-traumatic stress disorder and was medically discharged from the Army.

Mr Gosnell said: “He is determined to address those issues,.

"He knows he cannot continue to behave in the way he has.”

On Tuesday, November 12, Recorder Balraj Bhatia KC described Wood as a ‘domineering’ character who flew into rages when he didn’t get his own way.

He was jailed for 28 months and a 10-year restraining order was imposed.