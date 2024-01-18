Jealous man headbutted ex-partner in Bulwell for hugging his friend
Adam Gladders argued with his partner on the way back from the pub and he headbutted her as they went through the front door of an address on Calder Walk, at 11.20pm on December 29, last year.
He told her: "You know what this is for," after she hugged one of his friends in the pub, said Adeel Zafar, prosecuting.
Gladders told police he drank six pints of lager and admitted getting jealous when his partner speaks to other men.
The court heard the complainant, who wasn’t injured, doesn’t support the prosecution and has not sought a restraining order.
He has one previous conviction for robbery from 2916.
Gladders, who represented himself, said: "I am sorry it all happened."
The 26-year-old, of Ranby Walk, Nottingham, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
District judge Leo Pyle told him: "I'm not going to impose an alcohol abstinence order because too much time has elapsed since this matter came to light.
"However, she can hug whoever the heck she likes. It is none of your business. She is not your object. She can be friendly to whoever she likes. It doesn't mean she will be unfaithful.
"What you did was appalling behaviour. She is the mother of your child."
He imposed a two-year community order, with a 31-day programme and five rehabilitation days. Gladders was also ordered to pay a £111 surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 costs.