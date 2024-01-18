A jealous man who headbutted his ex-partner as they returned to her home in Bulwell because she hugged one of his friends has been told she is not his object.

Adam Gladders argued with his partner on the way back from the pub and he headbutted her as they went through the front door of an address on Calder Walk, at 11.20pm on December 29, last year.

He told her: "You know what this is for," after she hugged one of his friends in the pub, said Adeel Zafar, prosecuting.

Gladders told police he drank six pints of lager and admitted getting jealous when his partner speaks to other men.

The court heard the complainant, who wasn’t injured, doesn’t support the prosecution and has not sought a restraining order.

He has one previous conviction for robbery from 2916.

Gladders, who represented himself, said: "I am sorry it all happened."

The 26-year-old, of Ranby Walk, Nottingham, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Leo Pyle told him: "I'm not going to impose an alcohol abstinence order because too much time has elapsed since this matter came to light.

"However, she can hug whoever the heck she likes. It is none of your business. She is not your object. She can be friendly to whoever she likes. It doesn't mean she will be unfaithful.

"What you did was appalling behaviour. She is the mother of your child."