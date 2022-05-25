Knife crime: budding young police officers told of tragic Bulwell killing

Police cadets during the session at police headquarters

Police cadets visited Nottinghamshire Police’s headquarters and heard from Operation Reacher officers.

They heard about the death of Lyrico Steede, 17, who was fatally stabbed in 2018 in Bulwell.

Five people were eventually convicted for their role in the horrific crime.

A key role of Nottinghamshire’s 12 Operation Reacher teams is to fight knife crime – as well as building stronger community relationships.

The visit by the cadets linked in with the launch of Operation Sceptre, a campaign to highlight the work forces undertake all year round to tackle knife crime.

Officers spoke to the visitors about how knife crime ruins lives and why it’s important to share information before it’s too late.

The cadets were also shown CCTV and body worn video footage of Reacher officers in action and how two videos of the same incident can actually show different points of view.

Sergeant Louise Ellis, who leads the Nottingham city centre Operation Reacher team and attended the session, said: “The tragic death of Lyrico and many others in the last few years can be attributed to many things including young people being misguided.