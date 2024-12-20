Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for October 2024.

There were a total of 490 reported crimes in Ashfield: Sutton (171), Kirkby (138) and Hucknall (231).

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Ashfield district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, December 19.

1 . King’s Mill Hospital According to figures in February 2025, 21 crimes were reported on or near King’s Mill Hospital. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: King’s Mill Hospital Photo Sales

2 . King’s Mill Hospital According to figures in February 2025, 20 crimes were reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Lakeside View, Sutton. Photo Sales

3 . Emperors Way, Hucknall According to figures in February 2025, 17 crimes were reported on or near Emperors Way, Hucknall. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Emperors Way, Hucknall Photo Sales