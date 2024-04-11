Latest figures: Here are the most reported streets for crime in Hucknall

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for February 2024.
See www.police.uk for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.
The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, April 11, 2024.
Out of more than 300 crimes reported in the Hucknall area, the highest rate was for antisocial behaviour, followed by violence and sexual offences.
1 / 2