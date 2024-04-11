Latest figures: Here are the most reported streets for crime in Hucknall

Here are some Hucknall streets with the highest number of recorded crimes in February 2024, according to Police UK figures.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Apr 2024, 15:21 BST

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for February 2024.

See www.police.uk for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Out of more than 300 crimes reported in the Hucknall area, the highest rate was for antisocial behaviour, followed by violence and sexual offences.

In February 2024, there were 14 crimes reported in Hucknall's main shopping area - close to The Arc Cinema.

1. Shopping area

In February 2024, there were 14 crimes reported in Hucknall's main shopping area - close to The Arc Cinema. Photo: Google Maps

There were 12 crimes reported on or near mapped supermarket area in Hucknall, February 2024.

2. Supermarket

There were 12 crimes reported on or near mapped supermarket area in Hucknall, February 2024. Photo: Google Maps

There were 11 crimes reported on or near Bolsover Street in February 2024.

3. Bolsover Street

There were 11 crimes reported on or near Bolsover Street in February 2024. Photo: Google Maps

There were 9 crimes reported on or near Emperors Way in February 2024.

4. Emperors Way

There were 9 crimes reported on or near Emperors Way in February 2024. Photo: Google Maps

