Machete seized in Hucknall during police knife-crime crackdown
This deadly machete-style knife was seized in Hucknall during a police operation to crack down on knife crime.
Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out proactive patrols in the area as part of Operation Sceptre.
The knife was seized in the town on Wednesday (November 17). The Dispatch has requested details of where, and under what circumstances, the weapon was discovered.
The photo shows a ballpoint pen alongside the knife, showing ot to be something like 24 inches in length.
Ashfield Police said on its Facebook page: “While there has been a sustained drop in knife crime in Nottinghamshire it remains a priority for the force. It remains a concern and we are not complacent. The force remains committed to tackling it and will keep responding to local information/community intelligence.
“We need people to keep giving us information about knife crime in their areas so we can help keep them safe.
"We all need to work together to combat knife crime and we'd urge anyone with information on knife crime in their local community to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.”