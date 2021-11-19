Machete seized in Hucknall during police knife-crime crackdown

Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out proactive patrols in the area as part of Operation Sceptre.

The knife was seized in the town on Wednesday (November 17). The Dispatch has requested details of where, and under what circumstances, the weapon was discovered.

The photo shows a ballpoint pen alongside the knife, showing ot to be something like 24 inches in length.

Machete seized in Hucknall

Ashfield Police said on its Facebook page: “While there has been a sustained drop in knife crime in Nottinghamshire it remains a priority for the force. It remains a concern and we are not complacent. The force remains committed to tackling it and will keep responding to local information/community intelligence.

“We need people to keep giving us information about knife crime in their areas so we can help keep them safe.