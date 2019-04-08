Man, 26, has car stolen by group of men in Nottingham who threatened him with a brick

A 26-year-old had his car stolen by group of men in Nottingham who threatened him with a brick.
Officers are appealing for information after the incident on Vernon Road in Old Basford at around 5pm on Sunday April 7.
Police have said the man was stopped by a group of men in another vehicle.
The group of three or four men, believed to be in their 20s made threats with a brick, also stole £500 and attempted to steal the victim's jewellery.
The group abandoned the car a few metres down the road and left the scene in a black Ford Fiesta prior to officers arriving.
There were no injuries.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 551 of 7 April 2019."