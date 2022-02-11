Man accused of biting cop's ear in Hucknall appears in court
A 24-year-old man accused of biting a police officer on the ear in Hucknall has appeared in court.
The incident is said to have taken place in the back of a police van on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, on Monday night (February 7).
Shortly beforehand another officer was reportedly assaulted after responding to reports of a disturbance at an address in Bestwood.
Huseyin Kar, of Haverhill Crescent, Top Valley, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating and one of criminal damage.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, March 9.
Detective Sergeant Dave Prest said: “Police officers go to work every day with one simple goal in mind – to keep the public safe. They simply do not deserve to be assaulted in the line of duty. I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in this case and our investigation continues.”