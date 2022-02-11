Man accused of biting cop's ear in Hucknall appears in court

The suspect has been brought before the courts

The incident is said to have taken place in the back of a police van on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, on Monday night (February 7).

Shortly beforehand another officer was reportedly assaulted after responding to reports of a disturbance at an address in Bestwood.

Huseyin Kar, of Haverhill Crescent, Top Valley, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating and one of criminal damage.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, March 9.