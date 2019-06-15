Man arrested after Hucknall stabbing and victim in hospital with serious injuries

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Hucknall last night.

Police were called to Yorke Street just before 6pm.

The victim sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

A cordon is in place while officers continue with their investigations and there is an increased police presence to reassure people and engage with the public, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

At this stage officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Acting Inspector Peter Brand, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We've arrested a man in connection with this stabbing but I would urge anyone who saw anything to contact us.

"Did you see anything? Did you see anyone running away? If so, please come forward."

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 747 of 14 June 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.