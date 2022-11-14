Officers were called to Plane Tree Court after reports a house had been broken into.

More than £1,000 worth of cash was taken by the intruder, along with a safe where most of the stolen money was being stored.

The burglary happened on Tuesday, November 8, between 2.30pm and 4pm, with the homeowner reporting it to the police the following day.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident

Officers have since arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of burglary, but their investigations into the incident continue.

Detective Sergeant Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A large amount of cash was stolen during this break-in, which has understandably left the victim very upset.

“There is no excuse for anyone to break into another person’s home and take things that do not belong to them.

“Having your home burgled can have a hugely detrimental impact on people’s lives, both from a financial and emotional standpoint.

“It is for this very reason why we treat all reports of this nature so seriously and why we have two dedicated burglary teams who work solely to bring burglars to justice and prevent these offences from happening.

“We have now arrested a suspect in connection with this incident but our inquiries remain ongoing, so we would ask anyone with information to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 23 of November 9, 2022.