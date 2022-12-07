News you can trust since 1904

Man arrested after police find large cannabis grow in Hucknall warehouse

A man has been arrested and charged with growing cannabis after police discovered a large operation in a Hucknall industrial unit.

By John Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 9:42am

Police maintained their fight to keep drugs off the streets when they swooped on the unit on Monday, December 5, and found 199 cannabis plants already growing on the site, together with equipment suggesting plans were afoot to make the grow much larger.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “The electricity was bypassed in such a shoddy manner, the electricity board stated there was a significant risk of fire to both this and neighbouring units.

Police seized 199 cannabis plants found growing in a Hucknall industrial unit
“All the growing equipment was seized and taken to a scrap yard who kindly crushed it all in front of our officers eyes to ensure it cannot be used again.

“Inside the unit, a male was located and arrested.

“They have since been charged to be put before the next available court.”