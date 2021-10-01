The suspect was said to have run off from the property on Annesley Road in Hucknall and discarded the knife, which was later found.

Police in the area found the 27-year-old suspect in Annesley Road 15 minutes later at around 4.45am on Friday, October 1.

The alleged victim was later tracked down as police investigated the report and was found with an injury to his right palm that is not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A man has been arrested following the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim in this case is not believed to have life-threatening injuries and we acted quickly to detain the suspect and find out the details of the case.

“We believe that the individuals concerned in this incident are all known to each other and there isn’t a wider threat to members of the public.

“We take knife crime and reports of it extremely seriously and want to reassure people that we will do everything in our power to locate the suspects and bring charges against them.

“We are committed to cracking down on knife crime and have a range of measures to reduce offences including enforcement through two knife crime teams and education programmes in schools.”