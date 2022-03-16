Man arrested after window smashed at Bulwell house and police van damaged

As well as this, it is reported that whilst driving to custody, damage was caused to the inside of a police van, and the 37-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in relation to these incidents, as well as on suspicion of failing to provide a sample of breath.

The man was also arrested , along with 46-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, on suspicion of affray in relation to a street fight which is believed to have broken out in Sherbrooke Road in Sherwood around 11.25am on Sunday, March 13.

Police also received a number of calls reporting a van being driven recklessly and a man acting aggressively.

A man has been arrested in connection with a window being smashed at a Bulwell property

PC Ashley Prehn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Seeing a fight taking place can undoubtably be shocking to anyone who witnesses this, and they also have the potential to cause serious harm to those involved.

“As well as this, damage was caused to a house and also to a police vehicle, which is absolutely unnecessary and has caused a significant amount of time and expense to rectify.

“The quick actions of officers meant that three people were brought into custody and questioned following this.

"We hope this reassures the public of how robustly we will respond when such an incident happens and we would continue to urge people to report not only incidents but also any concerns which may help officers to target their policing.