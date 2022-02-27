Man arrested after drugs and offensive weapon found in car stopped in Dispatch district
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after police found drugs and a dangerous weapon in his car after he was stopped by officers.
Police intercepted and stopped a car on Hucknall Lane in Bulwell, which was suspected to be involved in illegal drug supply.
When they searched the vehicle they found an extendable baton along with a bag of suspected class A drugs.
The man was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The swift action taken in response to these incidents demonstrates our commitment to cracking down on weapon-enabled crime.
“We continue to take a zero tolerance approach to this sort of criminality.
"I’d like to reassure people that the force will do everything in its power to ensure that those who carry weapons are dealt with quickly and appropriately and to remove dangerous weapons and harmful drugs from our streets.”