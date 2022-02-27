Police intercepted and stopped a car on Hucknall Lane in Bulwell, which was suspected to be involved in illegal drug supply.

When they searched the vehicle they found an extendable baton along with a bag of suspected class A drugs.

The man was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The swift action taken in response to these incidents demonstrates our commitment to cracking down on weapon-enabled crime.

“We continue to take a zero tolerance approach to this sort of criminality.