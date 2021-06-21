Man arrested in connection with robbery and thefts in Hucknall

The incident occurred at around 10.30am on November 11 last year on Watnall Road in the town.

The suspect was further arrested on suspicion of theft after two bottles of milk were taken from a shop in the same location on November 14.

He was also arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old at a house in Newark on December 29.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of robbery and theft in Hucknall

The arrests were part of a major operation by the police that has seen nine suspects arrested for various crimes across the county.

Acting on intelligence and working with departments throughout the force, Ashfield’s neighbourhood policing officers set to work together with their dedicated Reacher team and crews from Nottinghamshire’s roads policing unit and targeted areas that residents had reported concerns about.

The policing teams also worked with Ashfield District Council’s community protection officers who have recently obtained powers through the DVLA to seize untaxed motor vehicles.

The event ran alongside Nottinghamshire Police’s national speeding and seatbelt operations and aimed to also improve road safety through fatal 4 action and education.

A total of 42 fines were issued for offences such as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving.

Officers also seized nine vehicles which were uninsured and untaxed and conducted five stop and searches at the roadside.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Peatfield, who led the operation, said: “We are keen to utilise activity on our road network in order to catch suspected criminals in their tracks.

“The force’s ongoing efforts to support the national speeding and seatbelt operations seemed like the ideal opportunity to pool our resources and target offenders as they travel on our highways.

“As well as the arrests we made in connection with some really serious offences, we also stop-checked around 100 vehicles in total.

"It gave us the opportunity to speak to drivers and talk to them about the importance of road safety and things like vehicles being fit for purpose.

“We will always listen to our local community and act on their concerns.

"Criminals also need to be warned that they could get caught out on our roads at any time.

"We have a number of ways to track down vehicles and if they are travelling through without insurance, tax or MOT then they will probably find that they have been brought to our attention.

“Remember that there are undercover officers sitting in wait along with the highly intelligent ANPR (automated number plate recognition) technology which can oust potential criminals in an instant.

“We continue to welcome information from members of the public who may have information about someone they suspect is committing driving offences or using our road network to conduct criminality, please call us on 101.”