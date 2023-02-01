Man arrested in connection with sexual assault near Bestwood Country Park

The incident took place in an alleyway between Park Vale Academy and Rise Park Primary School, in Rise Park, on Sunday, January 29, at about 8pm.

An investigation to identify the suspect was launched and an appeal for information shared.

Police have also increased patrols in the area while investigations continue to reassure members of the community.

Following extensive inquiries a 39-year-old man was arrested in the Top Valley area on Tuesday, January 31, on suspicion of rape.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I would like to thank members of the public for sharing our appeal following this horrific attack.

“The victim and her family have been informed of the arrest and continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

“While we progress with our investigation, we have increased our policing presence in the area and if anyone has any concerns we would ask you to approach one of our officers.

“We are still appealing for anyone who has any information about this serious incident to get in contact with us if they haven’t already come forward.”

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV, dash-cam, mobile phone or video doorbell footage they have not yet passed to police.