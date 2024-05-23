Man arrested on suspicion of arson after toilet fire at QMC
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a small fire broke out at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Police were called to a report of a male setting fire to toilet paper inside a locked cubicle on May 21.
Security guards forced entry and put the fire out before detaining the suspect.
Officers arrived and arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Police say the suspect remains in custody for questioning.