Man arrested on suspicion of arson after toilet fire at QMC

By John Smith
Published 23rd May 2024, 12:17 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a small fire broke out at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Police were called to a report of a male setting fire to toilet paper inside a locked cubicle on May 21.

Security guards forced entry and put the fire out before detaining the suspect.

Officers arrived and arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Police say the suspect remains in custody for questioning.