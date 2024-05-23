Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a small fire broke out at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Police were called to a report of a male setting fire to toilet paper inside a locked cubicle on May 21.

Security guards forced entry and put the fire out before detaining the suspect.

Officers arrived and arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.