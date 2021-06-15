Nottinghamshire Police said a 40-year-old man was arrested on Monday at an address in Retford on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.

It is the latest arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into large-scale disorder which broke out at a property in Bramble Close, Old Basford, at around 10pm on Saturday, June 12.

During the fracas an 18-year-old man was stabbed and as police were giving him first aid they were targeted with bottles by members of the crowd and vehicles were damaged.

The illegal gathering in Bramble Close, Old Basford, Nottingham.

Detective Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are pleased to have secured a further arrest in connection with this serious incident and I hope it reassures members of the public that we are working tirelessly to gather further evidence, identify others involved and bring them to justice.”

The stabbing victim was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre for urgent treatment. His injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening.

DI Burrow added: “We are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry as our investigation progresses and we are keen to speak to potential witnesses, who haven’t yet come forward, about what they saw.

“We know there were lots of people at this at this gathering who may have crucial information which could help us to better understand what happened.

“If you have any information please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 304 of June 12, 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”