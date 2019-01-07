Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police chase through Bulwell

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a police chase of a stolen vehicle through Bulwell.

Around 11 vehicles, including the stolen one, were damaged during the incident, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The Transit was stolen from the West Bridgford area at about 2pm on Friday, January 4 and was spotted in Bulwell the following evening by an officer on mobile patrol and failed to stop when requested.

The vehicle was then pursued through Bulwell and Basford, where it rammed the police vehicle. The pursuit then continued into the Radford area before crashing into parked vehicles in Burford Road, Forest Fields, at about 11.15pm the next day.

No members of the public were hurt but the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to provide a specimen at the roadside, failure to stop and theft of a motor vehicle. He currently remains in police custody.