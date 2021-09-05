Man arrested on the bus in connection with Dispatch area incident

The vehicle was travelling along Hucknall Road, near Bestwood, when it was pulled over near the junction with Arnold Road just after 9.45am on Friday, September 3.

Police had been called around an hour earlier to reports of a disturbance outside an address on Colston Road in Bulwell.

When officers arrived, a suspect fled the scene in a van but was later reported to be travelling on the bus.

A man was arrested on the bus. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of harassment, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

He was further arrested on suspicion of cannabis possessions and remains in police custody.

Nobody was hurt and the van was also seized as part of the investigation.

Sergeant Andy Cummins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “we would lie to speak to anyone who witnessed the earlier incident in Bulwell.”