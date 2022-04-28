Man charged after stolen van recovered in Bulwell

Officers responding to another call spotted the vehicle in Hucknall Road, Bestwood, at around 12.45am on Tuesday, April 26.

After following it for a short distance a suspect abandoned the van on Colston Road in Bulwell and fled on foot.

Kyle Gill, aged 27, has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of cannabis, and going equipped to steal.

Police arrested Gill after he abandoned the van in Bulwell

Gill, of North Gate, New Basford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 27 and pleaded not guilty.

He will next appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on May 4.