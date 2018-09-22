Man charged in connection with Mansfield Woodhouse assault

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Mansfield Woodhouse..

Nottingham Police was called to Gladstone Street, Mansfield Woodhouse on Wednesday, September 19 after the incident, and the road was cordoned off.

Mark Wood, of no fixed address was arrested on Friday, September 21 and has been charged with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assault on a constable.

He's due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates court on Saturday, September 22.

