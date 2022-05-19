Man charged with assaulting Sheffield United player at the end of Nottingham Forest play-off tie

It comes after Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp was allegedly assaulted as the crowd spilled on to the pitch to celebrate Forest’s win on penalties in Championship semi-final second leg play-off clash at the City Ground.

An extensive police investigation was quickly launched following the incident which left the player bleeding and requiring medical treatment.

Following enquiries, a man was arrested during the early hours of Wednesday, May 18.

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp at the end of the game at Forest. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Robert Biggs, aged 30, from Derbyshire, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and going on to the playing area at a football match.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in connection with this assault.

"This is a result of hard work done throughout the night and today involving numerous police departments.

“We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident.

“Cases such as this will hopefully serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking of getting involved in violent disorder at football matches. Incidents are treated extremely seriously by the force and football clubs and people involved will be held to account.

"We would urge people to please be mindful that criminal proceedings are active in this case.