The incident took place in an alleyway between Park Vale Academy and Rise Park Primary School, in Rise Park on Sunday, January 29, at about 8pm.

A suspect was arrested in the Top Valley area on Tuesday, January 31.

Shane Nash, aged 39, of Boniface Gardens, Bestwood, has now been charged with one count of rape and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim and her family have been informed of this significant development and continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

“Although we have charged a suspect, our investigation into this serious crime continues and I would ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please do so now.”