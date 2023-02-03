Man in court charged with rape after girl sexually assaulted near Bestwood Country Park
A man has appeared in court charged with rape following a serious sexual assault on a girl.
The incident took place in an alleyway between Park Vale Academy and Rise Park Primary School, in Rise Park on Sunday, January 29, at about 8pm.
Shane Nash, aged 39, of Boniface Gardens, Bestwood, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 2.
He was remanded in custody to appear again at Nottingham Crown Court on March 2.
Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Although we have charged a suspect, our investigation into this serious crime continues and I would ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please do so now.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 657 of January 29, 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.