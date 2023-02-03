The incident took place in an alleyway between Park Vale Academy and Rise Park Primary School, in Rise Park on Sunday, January 29, at about 8pm.

Shane Nash, aged 39, of Boniface Gardens, Bestwood, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 2.

He was remanded in custody to appear again at Nottingham Crown Court on March 2.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Although we have charged a suspect, our investigation into this serious crime continues and I would ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please do so now.”