Police were called to a house in Bulwell, at around 6.30pm on May 19 after receiving reports that a disturbance was taking place.

The suspect was discovered nearby a few minutes later, having allegedly threatened the woman with a knife.

After the man was arrested, the woman also alleged that the suspect had been stalking her and had physically assaulted her on more than one occasion.

Aaron Hodgkinson, 25, of Raithby Close, Bestwood, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and possession.

He was remanded in custody when he appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Inspector Gareth Harding ,of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are absolutely committed to tackling all incidents of violence and threatening behaviour against women and girls.

“Our very top priority as a force is keeping people in our communities safe, so it’s extremely important that our officers are able to rapidly respond to all reports of this nature that we receive.