Robert Biggs, 30, was caught on camera as he ran towards and headbutted the player moments after the conclusion of the play-off semi-final match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.

Biggs, of Ilkeston, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning after calling police to give himself up.

During his police interview he admitted it was him in the footage but claimed he had not intended to make contact with the player.

Robert Biggs was jailed for 24 weeks

Biggs, who said he had downed six pints of beer before the game and another at half-time, claimed he only realised the extent of the contact when he saw the damming television footage.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 19, he pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for 24 weeks.

He was also given a ten-year football banning order and orderd to pay £500 in compensation. He was must also pay a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an absolutely shameful end to an otherwise brilliant night of football.

“This kind of casual thuggery has no place in the game and I hope today’s sentence sends out a very clear warning to others who may be tempted to act in a similar way.