Jody Enright was involved in a collision after he braked and skidded on Watnall Road, Hucknall, at around 8.15pm, on January 6, said prosecutor Lynette Holland.

After staying at the scene and talking to people, he suddenly left the area but was found in Tesco by a police community support officer.

He accepted he had crashed his car up the road and said: "All right I admit it. I had a beer with a mate I served in the army with who is suffering from cancer."

Mansfield Magistrates Court

But Enright, aged 36, became aggressive and agitated, and told an officer: "I'll smash your face in."

He had to be handcuffed and taken to the police station, where a breath test revealed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has one previous conviction from 2006.

Treve Lander, mitigating said Enright, who is married with two children and works at Rolls Royce, had a few drinks with a friend before driving to buy a pizza.

He suffers from post-traumatic stress which explains why he became upset in the police car, he said.

Enright, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was banned for 14 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by a quarter if he completes it before October this year.

He was fined £484 and ordered to pay a £194 surcharge and £85 costs.